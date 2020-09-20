Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sonos from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sonos from $12.90 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Sonos alerts:

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $14.44 on Friday. Sonos has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 30,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $513,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,405 shares in the company, valued at $951,552.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Maeda sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $246,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,259.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,451 shares of company stock worth $2,573,518. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,557,000 after purchasing an additional 357,987 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,080,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,980,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after buying an additional 1,972,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after buying an additional 266,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.