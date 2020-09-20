SpaceChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.16 Million (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $4.16 million and $2,028.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Coinnest, EXX and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 999,000,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,923,520 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Coinnest, EXX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

