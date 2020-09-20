Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,845.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $13,845.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00047658 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00026470 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00023033 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00022383 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

