Spendcoin Market Cap Hits $7.82 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and $301,972.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00240452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00092092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.01390428 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00217375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,120,346 tokens. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

