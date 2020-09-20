Sphere (SPHR) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Sphere has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $1,053.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sphere has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000996 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00043590 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,935.45 or 1.00445573 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000407 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00177407 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

