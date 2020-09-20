Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Sells $3,452,123.24 in Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt sold 18,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.02, for a total transaction of $3,452,123.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,842,181.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas Merritt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Splunk alerts:

On Monday, September 14th, Douglas Merritt sold 14,634 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $2,735,387.28.

On Monday, August 31st, Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $174.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,934,901,000 after acquiring an additional 194,156 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,845,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $611,613,000 after acquiring an additional 44,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,839 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,848,000 after acquiring an additional 149,291 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 212.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,488 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPLK. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.