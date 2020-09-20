StableUSD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $719.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00008817 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. StableUSD has a total market cap of $518,272.18 and $719.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00242498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00092886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.01413912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00223529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000707 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,508,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,530 tokens. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

