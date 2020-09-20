Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STWD. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.57.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.41. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.87 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 64.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 202.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 27.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 62,058 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

See Also: Call Option

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.