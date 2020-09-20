Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Tops $0.98 on Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00008983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $5.82 million and $6,600.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,899.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.92 or 0.02072738 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001423 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00720028 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,944,920 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

