Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE SF traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.89. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $69.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.50 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $229,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,303.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 240.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

