Stifel Nicolaus Raises SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target to $14.00

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SmileDirectClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.08. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.78 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David B. Katzman acquired 1,278,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,314,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jordan M. Katzman acquired 663,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $5,338,196.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,029,260 shares of company stock worth $16,347,556 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth $3,212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

