Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SFIX. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.73.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.05 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 44,362 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $1,232,819.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 12,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,904 shares of company stock valued at $9,522,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 75,134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 16.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth approximately $6,250,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.