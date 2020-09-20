StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

STNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bradesco Corretora downgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on StoneCo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.06 and a beta of 2.35. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $124.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.86 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in StoneCo by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,411,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773,640 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,321,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,540,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,002,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,000 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,929,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after acquiring an additional 630,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after acquiring an additional 544,188 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

