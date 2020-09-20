Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STOR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Store Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Store Capital in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Store Capital in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.73.

Get Store Capital alerts:

NYSE:STOR opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. Store Capital has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Store Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,058.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Store Capital by 660.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Store Capital by 89.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Store Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Store Capital by 202.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Store Capital by 42.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.