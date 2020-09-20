Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) to post sales of $122.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.26 million to $125.76 million. Stratasys reported sales of $157.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $505.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $503.03 million to $508.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $548.23 million, with estimates ranging from $539.72 million to $556.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.74 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Stratasys’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Stratasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of SSYS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,623. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $764.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.53. Stratasys has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $23.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 110.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.