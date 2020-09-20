Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives $158.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STRA. ValuEngine cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of STRA traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.31. 690,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,585. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $87.80 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.24.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Strategic Education by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,686 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.