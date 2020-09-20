Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Position Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,389 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.19% of Sun Communities worth $25,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 177.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 31.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Sun Communities stock opened at $140.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.80. Sun Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

