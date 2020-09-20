Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target trimmed by Eight Capital from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.47.

TSE SU opened at C$17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.02 and a 1 year high of C$45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion and a PE ratio of -4.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.85.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.77%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

