SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STKL. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on SunOpta from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.17.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $641.02 million, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. SunOpta has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.71.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $310.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.70 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SunOpta by 2,814.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,344,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.