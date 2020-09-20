SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report sales of $306.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $226.50 million to $381.60 million. SunPower posted sales of $491.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.85 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded SunPower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SunPower from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.23.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,844,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,300 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 272.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $10.11. 8,583,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,377,567. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.75 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

