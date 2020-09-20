Super Zero Market Capitalization Achieves $25.00 Million (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Super Zero has a total market cap of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Super Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00093071 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00116825 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042233 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000410 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008585 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Super Zero

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.