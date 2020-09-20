Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $21.50 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.08.

Shares of SGRY opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 3.50. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.17 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,031. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 423,371 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 624,419 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

