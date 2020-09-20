Swap Market Capitalization Tops $274,880.44 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre. Swap has a total market capitalization of $274,880.44 and approximately $2,633.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00042139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00240553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00091597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.00 or 0.01392406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00218531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 8,738,504 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap.

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.