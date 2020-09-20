SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Friday, May 22nd. AlphaValue lowered shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get SWATCH GRP AG/ADR alerts:

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

About SWATCH GRP AG/ADR

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWATCH GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.