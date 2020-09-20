SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWMAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR alerts:

SWMAY traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $41.19. 10,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,517. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $41.39. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $426.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.39 million. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 27.15%.

About SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.