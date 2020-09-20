Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 100 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a CHF 93 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 75 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays set a CHF 96 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 100 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Re has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 91.80.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 12 month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.