Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Sykes Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sykes Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $150,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,830,000 after purchasing an additional 70,523 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,505,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after acquiring an additional 206,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after acquiring an additional 73,024 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 659,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,176 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.04. 661,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,791. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

