Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $150,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYKE. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 52.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 80.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.