Tael (WABI) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.65 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Tael has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.22, $4.92, $13.96 and $7.20. Tael has a total market cap of $10.65 million and $1.22 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00044088 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042605 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.04 or 0.04432787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009244 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00056492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00034357 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,699,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.20, $119.16, $13.96, $34.91, $18.11, $10.00, $62.56, $6.32, $4.92, $24.72, $5.22 and $45.75. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

