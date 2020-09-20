TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives €24.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €24.45 ($28.76).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEG. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

ETR TEG traded down €0.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €25.90 ($30.47). 1,043,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,823. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a one year high of €26.28 ($30.92). The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €24.62 and a 200-day moving average of €21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.96.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

