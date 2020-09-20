Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TAIPY stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group.

