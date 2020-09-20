Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells $1,189,325.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $1,189,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $106.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $116.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.85.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at about $263,717,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,788,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,807,000 after buying an additional 3,742,625 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $595,495,000 after acquiring an additional 454,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,059,000 after acquiring an additional 873,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,422,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,670,000 after acquiring an additional 155,311 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.