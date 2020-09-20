Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) Receives GBX 749 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 749 ($9.79).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TATE. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 695 ($9.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 695.80 ($9.09). The company had a trading volume of 4,084,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,523. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 676.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 663.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of GBX 493.83 ($6.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 811.40 ($10.60).

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

