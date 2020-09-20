TD Securities Raises Aimia (TSE:AIM) Price Target to C$6.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Aimia in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

TSE:AIM opened at C$4.21 on Wednesday. Aimia has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

