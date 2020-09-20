Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Rating Increased to Action List Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$21.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TECK.B. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Clarkson Capital upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.00.

TECK.B stock opened at C$20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$23.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.48.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

