Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Teekay Lng Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teekay Lng Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

TGP stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.50. Teekay Lng Partners has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 21.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,889,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after acquiring an additional 734,534 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,114,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,653,000 after acquiring an additional 719,369 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,582,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,426,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 771.8% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 269,484 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 238,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

