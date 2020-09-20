Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $187.80 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $60.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Tesla from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $442.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $372.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.99. Tesla has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $502.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,151.43, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,527,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total value of $418,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,139.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,404 shares of company stock valued at $69,328,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 154.2% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.