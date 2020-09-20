TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

TTI opened at $0.58 on Thursday. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.08 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. On average, analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TETRA Technologies news, Director Mark E. Baldwin bought 117,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,339.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bass C. Wallace, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 300,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,245.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 621,568 shares of company stock worth $307,199. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39,246 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 137,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

