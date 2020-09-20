THEKEY (TKY) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One THEKEY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Bit-Z, Coinrail and LBank. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $16,636.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000548 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, LATOKEN, Kucoin, HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

