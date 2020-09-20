Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Short Interest Up 11.7% in August

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 509,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE:TRI opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 55.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 41,412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth about $6,747,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.