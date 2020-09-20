ThoreNext 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,381.00 (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00008824 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. ThoreNext has a total market capitalization of $30.07 million and $8,381.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00041218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00237849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00090690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.36 or 0.01395945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00217878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000704 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,429,212 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com.

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

