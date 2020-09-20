Tidex Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $102.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002421 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $102.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00041218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00237849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00090690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.36 or 0.01395945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00217878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Tidex Token’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com.

Tidex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

