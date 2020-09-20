Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 2,766,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

OTCMKTS TCYMF opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.10. Tingyi has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

There is no company description available for Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp.

