TokenPay (TPAY) Market Cap Tops $1.20 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $489,372.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0556 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043689 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,951.15 or 1.00437574 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00166760 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,531,667 coins and its circulating supply is 21,531,654 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.