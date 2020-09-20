Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $68.22 Average PT from Analysts

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.50 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

NYSE TD traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $46.94. 1,262,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $58.51. The company has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 43,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 20,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

