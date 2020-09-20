Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRVN. ValuEngine downgraded Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Trevena in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Trevena in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trevena currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.19.

TRVN opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 16.25 and a quick ratio of 16.25. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 670,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 68,538 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

