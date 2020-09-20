TrezarCoin (TZC) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. TrezarCoin has a total market cap of $196,301.65 and approximately $110.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrezarCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrezarCoin has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrezarCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043785 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,946.16 or 1.00343036 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00648671 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.01331162 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00115511 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

TrezarCoin Coin Profile

TrezarCoin (TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 233,921,800 coins and its circulating supply is 221,921,800 coins. The official website for TrezarCoin is trezarcoin.com. The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrezarCoin Coin Trading

TrezarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrezarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrezarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrezarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrezarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrezarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.