Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TPCO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tribune Publishing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Tribune Publishing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Huber Research lowered Tribune Publishing from an overweight rating to a sell rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tribune Publishing in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TPCO opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Tribune Publishing has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $13.86.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Analysts expect that Tribune Publishing will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tribune Publishing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,313,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.