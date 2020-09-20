TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.61 Million

Brokerages predict that TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) will announce $179.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.13 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $221.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $970.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $960.05 million to $984.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $956.72 million, with estimates ranging from $941.00 million to $972.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.04. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of TNET traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.13. The stock had a trading volume of 601,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,531. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $73.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $730,704.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,795,958.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $33,526.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,005.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,716 shares of company stock worth $11,271,769 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in TriNet Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 17,844.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 99.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

