Truegame (TGAME) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,573.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. Truegame has a market capitalization of $116,077.62 and approximately $3,573.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Truegame has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043969 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042567 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.12 or 0.04396084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009209 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034262 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame is a token. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.